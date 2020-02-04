Funnel web spider called Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for huge size

A Hollywood star received a dubious award after his name was given to a giant funnel-web spider.

The recent rain and subsequent hot weather in New South Wales have triggered a boom in the population of deadly arachnids.

The Australian Reptile Park demanded the extraction and delivery of additional tooth-like specimens in January – even the publication of a safe removal policy.

A giant funnel spider that was handed over to the Australian reptile park was named after actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. (Australian Reptile Park)

It appears that at least one person followed their advice and brought a giant spider from Newcastle into the park yesterday.

The pimped-up monster was named after actor and ex-wrestler ‘Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’.

Spider-Dwayne was handed over by John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

The spider is milked to produce life-saving antidotes. (Australian Reptile Park)

“Having Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as part of the poison program is so amazing because he will save many lives with the poison he will produce,” said Liz Gabriel, director of the Australian Reptile Park.

“He is unusually tall and more spiders like him will only save more lives due to the enormous amount of poison they can produce.”

The Australian Reptile Park is the only facility in Australia that funnel web spiders are milked to convert their raw venom into antidote, saving up to 300 lives a year.

Dwayne is noticeably larger than the average funnel spider. (Australian Reptile Park)

Spiders can be dropped in the park or in areas around Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle.

A video is available on the Park website showing the process of safely capturing and dispensing a funnel spider. However, readers are advised to exercise extreme caution when viewing the deadly animal.