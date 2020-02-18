[Furious customer who eats burritos sought assault in San Francisco Taqueria – Up News Details San Francisco]

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Data SF) – Police appear for a furious consumer in a San Francisco taqueria after assaulting and threatening restaurant workers in an attack caught by the digital camera.

The incident transpired on February two at Gordo Taqueria in the 5400 block of Geary Ave. about six: 30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco police posted a video clip of the assault in which the person appears to be agitated when at the counter and verbally abusive in direction of the staff driving the counter.

Police claimed that in an endeavor to tranquil the condition, a worker handed the gentleman a burrito, but the gesture did not seem to satisfy the client, who proceeded to strike the cashier with his cell cellular phone and then threw the burrito at the staff.

The guy also threw napkins and straw dispensers, injuring a employee, as well as an digital payment device that damaged. Then he continued creating threatening gestures to the employees till he finally fled east on Geary Blvd.

The police explained him as a Hispanic gentleman in his 40s, five & # 39 nine ″ and about 180 kilos, sporting blue denims and a 49ers Tremendous Bowl LIV black shirt with a crimson "BOSA 97,quot on the back again.

Any person who acknowledges the suspect or who has details about the incident was urged to contact the Richmond Law enforcement Station Investigation Crew in Richmond at San Francisco at 415-666-8083 or Officer Sevilla at 415-666- 8004 Forecasters can continue to be anonymous.