Furious Grizz rally falls quick, Memphis loses fifth straight video game

By
Nellie McDonald
-
furious-grizz-rally-falls-quick,-memphis-loses-fifth-straight-video-game



By
The Linked Press


Up-to-date: February 28, 2020 10: 26 PM CT |
Released: February 28, 2020 10: 05 PM CT

<strong>Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton (0) Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum.</strong> (Nikki Boertman/AP)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25536/1200″ data-largeheight=”909″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25536_960″></img><figcaption> <p><strong>Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton () Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum.</strong> (Nikki Boertman/AP)</p> </figcaption></figure> <figure> <img alt=Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives to the basket while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guards De’Anthony Melton (0) and Dillon Brooks (24) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25530/1200″ data-largeheight=”866″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25530_960″>

Sacramento Kings ahead Harrison Barnes (40) drives to the basket whilst defended by Memphis Grizzlies guards De’Anthony Melton () and Dillon Brooks (24) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

<strong>Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) looks to pass while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12), forward Kyle Anderson (1) and center Gorge Dieng, right, Feb. 28, 2020, iat FedExForum.</strong> (Nikki Boertman/AP)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25537/1200″ data-largeheight=”844″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25537_960″></img><figcaption> <p><strong>Sacramento Kings ahead Harrison Barnes (40) appears to move while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12), forward Kyle Anderson (one) and centre Gorge Dieng, proper, Feb. 28, 2020, iat FedExForum.</strong> (Nikki Boertman/AP)</p> </figcaption></figure> <figure> <img alt=Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) looks to pass while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25538/1200″ data-largeheight=”838″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25538_960″>

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) looks to pass although defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

<strong>Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum.</strong> (Nikki Boertman/AP)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25539/1200″ data-largeheight=”797″ data-largewidth=”1199″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25539_960″></img><figcaption> <p><strong>Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (five) Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum.</strong> (Nikki Boertman/AP)</p> </figcaption></figure> <figure> <img alt=Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) loses the ball after being fouled by Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25540/1200″ data-largeheight=”803″ data-largewidth=”1199″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25540_960″>

Memphis Grizzlies middle Jonas Valanciunas (17) loses the ball immediately after currently being fouled by Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP)