LATEST NEWS Furious Grizz rally falls quick, Memphis loses fifth straight video game By Nellie McDonald - February 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp By The Linked Press Up-to-date: February 28, 2020 10: 26 PM CT | Released: February 28, 2020 10: 05 PM CT Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives to the basket while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guards De’Anthony Melton (0) and Dillon Brooks (24) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25530/1200″ data-largeheight=”866″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25530_960″> Sacramento Kings ahead Harrison Barnes (40) drives to the basket whilst defended by Memphis Grizzlies guards De’Anthony Melton () and Dillon Brooks (24) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP) Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) looks to pass while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25538/1200″ data-largeheight=”838″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25538_960″> Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) looks to pass although defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP) Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) loses the ball after being fouled by Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25540/1200″ data-largeheight=”803″ data-largewidth=”1199″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25540_960″> Memphis Grizzlies middle Jonas Valanciunas (17) loses the ball immediately after currently being fouled by Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) Feb. 28, 2020, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/AP)