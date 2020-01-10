Furious with the death of a baby in his neighborhood, Lopez proposes parent licenses

Loading...

Furious with allegations of child abuse on the death of a baby in his ward, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) has fired a burning tweet that suggests that parents have a permit before they have children.

“Tired of these sick bastards killing babies because they are too immature to be parents,” tweeted Lopez on Thursday about child abuse in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood he represents.

“Time to start requiring a maternity permit, conception or toddler escrows to age. If love does not motivate good behavior, it may well fall into their pockets. “

Contacted Friday, Lopez said he was serious and, if there was a possible way to implement legal licensing or conception fees, he would do it.

But he acknowledged that it is not possible. At least not in America.

“I don’t think there is a way we can truly license people to have children. This is not China. We are not a communist country with children’s laws,” said Lopez, one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most outspoken critics. .

“But as we see more and more stories of parents who are poorly equipped to raise children, parents who were not fed in a way that allows them to feed their own children, we as a society must focus on this before these stories become the norm. “

The tweet from Lopez was attached to a Sun Times story about the death of a 9 month old boy.

An autopsy showed that according to his public prosecutor the boy had suffered a trauma to his body, including broken ribs, injuries to his ears and a bite.

Joshua Juarez, the boy’s father, faces a count of first-degree murder in the child’s death and was bailed Wednesday during his first hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Lopez said he hopes his striking tweet will serve as a “conversation starter” that will eventually lead to the city and other social service providers offering “mandatory parental classes”, especially for parents expecting their first-born child.

“You have to go to class to learn how to drive. There is no reason why you shouldn’t go to class to learn … when you have a baby, “Lopez said.

Who would pay for and lead those classes? How would the mandate be implemented? Would there be penalties?

Lopez said these are details that he has not thought about.

“The goal is not to punish parents. The goal is to make better parents,” Lopez said.

“I would like to meet some of our family partners in the city of Chicago, Catholic Charities, to see what we can do to create parenting lessons for people who have their first children.”