Furlough vs. layoffs? Many workers lose their jobs, so here’s what you need to know about your rights and interests

Over the weekend, Disney began to train tens of thousands of employees. There is no return date for this unpaid leave. It included not only staff at movie studios in Disney World and Hollywood, but also employees at headquarters.

These calm workers join the 22 million Americans who have already filed claims for unemployment benefits in the past month. Employers say they want to rehire many of these calm workers after the economic storm. However, there is no guarantee that the employed worker will be rehired, and on paper it is very similar to a layoff. This is in contrast to Europe, where “wealthy” workers are paid.

“Some workers will come back. But of the tens of millions of people [turnovers], half of them are likely to end up somewhere else after this. Moody’s Analytics Chief. Economist Mark Zandy said.

Employers use Farrow so they don’t have to start from scratch after making a profit and their business recovering. But even when the economy recovers, Zandy predicts it will take years to reach the same employment level. Here are some answers to the most common questions about this new and increasingly common aspect of the workforce.

Are calm workers guaranteed to get their jobs back?

“If the fate of the company improves, they may rehire them, but there is no guarantee that their jobs will be there,” said Roy Cohen, a New York-based career coach. Told Fortune, who recently recovered from COVID-19].

In automobile factories, it is common to send staff for a certain period of time and then call back the staff when demand returns. But many of the valleys we see across the country are happening with no known return date. And each company has different processes or policies to decide when to end.

The hotel chain told Fortune that Hilton’s calm employee returns are based on business demand at individual hotels. In China, where Hilton is seeing a business revival, staff are likely to return sooner than their US peers. Disney declined to mention the number of employees, or the process to figure out who can return first.

Are there different benefits of being laid off and being laid off?

This is one area where every employer and employee situation is different, so it’s important to check with your company’s benefits manager. Generally speaking, when an employee is dismissed, it is considered a permanent turnover. During this outbreak, some employers provided retirement and extended medical benefits to dismissed workers. As I’m thinking, this will quickly get you into a new job.

The situation of employees depends on the situation. But calm employees don’t earn salaries and can’t contribute to 401 [k] or flexible spending accounts.

Retailers told Fortune that Macy’s now allows full-fledged workers to take out the company’s health insurance, with the company covering 100% of its premiums until at least May. It was Both Hilton and Disney have confirmed that they are doing the same.

Can I get unemployed during the vacation?

Government benefits are subject to additional federal unemployment benefits passed as part of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package. This is an additional $ 600 per week, regardless of previous wages, in addition to state benefits until July 31st.

Unemployment insurance coverage and eligibility varies from state to state, but many states allow full-time workers to register without waiting.

Over the weekend, Disney World began to train many of its 75,000 employees. The waves are so big that Florida has created a process to “auto-register” these full-time workers into the unemployment system.

What rights do full-workers have?

Furloughed workers are still technically employed and protected by discrimination law.

“If they started calling back employees, they couldn’t be discriminatory … not all men could be returned first,” said David Barron, employment lawyer at Cozen O’Connor. I am. But, again, there is no law requiring employers to rehire full-time workers.

What else can I do to improve the odds of getting a new job?

“I make sure you are accustomed to job-hunting techniques. Lower your pitch,” says Cohen. “If there are gaps in your skill sets, please pay attention to them. Make sure they are marketable.”

According to Cohen, this pandemic creates career opportunities, and unemployed Americans and calm workers have to ask themselves if it’s a good time to jump into higher growth areas. He adds that for those who are hungry for human connections, this is effectively a great opportunity to build networks.

These unprecedented unemployment also means that employment managers are very tolerant of long-term applicants without work. “I don’t think anyone will be disciplined or punished for losing their jobs or changing jobs during or after this crisis,” Cohen said.

