Furniture bench area for the needy

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 8:52 AM CST / Updated: February 6, 2020 / 8:52 AM CST

The stock exchange is a furniture bank in La Crosse that offers

Furniture and household items for needy community members.

It all started four years ago

when there was a ride to help 12 homeless veterans.

Volunteers have seen such generosity

from the area, they decided to found The Exchange to help all year round.

“We used to be like,” ahh …

Are recipients or donations coming? “And the first

Year we were here, 2018, we looked after and bragged 314 households

it, ”said Joan Waniger, coordinator of the exchange program. “We thought

it was amazing. Now, in the past year, we have served almost 500. “

The organization is non-profit

consisting of four coordinators and over 50 volunteers.

Grants help to fund the organization

so many volunteers call it reward.

“It’s such a win-win situation. It is

Such a simple, enjoyable and great way to not just be green and keep things away from you

the landfill, but we can only be the people who control someone else’s life

easier, ”said Waniger.

There is a full list of what

Donations The exchange accepts on its website.

The stock market says some of them

The most popular items are dressers and mattresses that they can take as they do

will not be resold.

The nonprofit association also has the

Supporting the La Crosse Police Department.

“If they are in a time of …

we want to make sure that we reach and leave our Facebook followers

You know there is a good place to get rid of some of that old furniture

or old household items, ”said Captain Jason Melby of the La Crosse Police

Department.

“You did it so well

us and supportive and we even have a few retired officers to help us with that

moving. They feel so committed to the community, ”said Waniger.

Those who have items from The

Exchange must come with an attorney from an agency that has identified this

her need.

More information about The

Exchange, click

