Furniture bench area for the needy

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 8:52 AM CST / Updated: February 6, 2020 / 8:52 AM CST
The stock exchange is a furniture bank in La Crosse that offers
Furniture and household items for needy community members.
It all started four years ago
when there was a ride to help 12 homeless veterans.
Volunteers have seen such generosity
from the area, they decided to found The Exchange to help all year round.
“We used to be like,” ahh …
Are recipients or donations coming? “And the first
Year we were here, 2018, we looked after and bragged 314 households
it, ”said Joan Waniger, coordinator of the exchange program. “We thought
it was amazing. Now, in the past year, we have served almost 500. “
The organization is non-profit
consisting of four coordinators and over 50 volunteers.
Grants help to fund the organization
so many volunteers call it reward.
“It’s such a win-win situation. It is
Such a simple, enjoyable and great way to not just be green and keep things away from you
the landfill, but we can only be the people who control someone else’s life
easier, ”said Waniger.
There is a full list of what
Donations The exchange accepts on its website.
The stock market says some of them
The most popular items are dressers and mattresses that they can take as they do
will not be resold.
The nonprofit association also has the
Supporting the La Crosse Police Department.
“If they are in a time of …
we want to make sure that we reach and leave our Facebook followers
You know there is a good place to get rid of some of that old furniture
or old household items, ”said Captain Jason Melby of the La Crosse Police
Department.
“You did it so well
us and supportive and we even have a few retired officers to help us with that
moving. They feel so committed to the community, ”said Waniger.
Those who have items from The
Exchange must come with an attorney from an agency that has identified this
her need.
More information about The
Exchange, click
Here.