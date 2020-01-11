Furor in Iran and abroad after Tehran admits shooting a Ukrainian plane – Up News Info

Loading...

“As we saw it, Iran had to face the reality that there is no way out,” Danilov said.

In the hours immediately after the accident, Danilov said, Iran opposed allowing Ukraine to conduct its own investigation. He said that the possibility that international aviation authorities could close passenger flights to Tehran also put enormous pressure on Iran.

“They said: & # 39; Sorry, this was a technical error, either because of the pilots or the technical condition of the aircraft & # 39;. We said: & # 39; Let’s see & # 39; 39;. They said: & # 39; We will not let you & # 39 ;. “Mr. Danilov said. “It took joint efforts from our diplomats and our consul who worked there to ensure that everything went well for our specialists.”

Zelensky spoke on the phone with French president, Emmanuel Macron, and both agreed that French specialists would help decipher the flight recorders of the black box of the aircraft.

Hajizadeh, the Iranian official who accepted responsibility for the missile attack, said the aircraft was wrongly identified as a cruise missile and was shot with a short-range missile that exploded near the aircraft.

He said that the Iranian rocket operator had acted independently because of “interference”. When asked why Iranian airspace was not closed to commercial air traffic in the midst of the attacks, Hajizadeh had no clear answer.

“I wish I was dead,” said Mr. Hajizadeh as quoted by local media. “I accept full responsibility for this incident.”

Anton Troianovski reported from Kiev, Ukraine, Andrew E. Kramer from Moscow and Farnaz Fassihi from New York. The reports were contributed by Ian Austen from Edmonton, Alberta; James Glanz, Malachy Browne and Christiaan Triebert from New York; Ivan Nechepurenko from Moscow and Lara Jakes from Washington.