“Furries” stop domestic violence outside the convention and help arrest suspects

SAN JOSE, California. – Several members who attended a furry California convention on Friday helped detain a man who attacked his girlfriend until the police arrested him, officials said.

Six people witnessed the attack at the annual Further Confusion or FurCon in San Jose. Furries are enthusiasts who celebrate characters and stories with anthropomorphic animals or fictional characters with human traits.

They said the man attacked a woman in a car, the San Jose Police Department said in a police report.

Robbie Ryans, 26, worked as a DJ for the convention when he and a friend took a break from smoking. “Out of nowhere,” said Ryans, a blue car stopping in front of them.

“We heard a woman screaming from the inside and saw the passenger shoot the driver with his fists full,” Ryans told CNN. “We got up and ran towards the car, my friend opened the door and we both held on to the attacker. The driver called out to him when he started to ward us off. “

Four other people who attended the meeting helped snap the man, pull him out of the car, and hold him until the police arrived.

As soon as he felt he was in control of the situation, Ryans said he had withdrawn and started filming the incident.

When the police arrived, they said that 22-year-old Demetri Hardnett had attacked his girlfriend in her car, according to the police report. Hardnett was arrested and sent to Santa Clara prison for domestic violence.

CNN couldn’t determine if Hardnett had a lawyer.

“It all happened so quickly, I still can’t believe it,” said Ryans. “I am so glad that everything worked out in the end. It was a terrible sight. After that we were very agitated but relieved.”

