Furries to the rescue: costumed delegates save a woman from assault in San Jose

SAN JOSE, California (KABC) – A dinosaur, a tiger and a cowboy came to the rescue of a woman who was beaten by her boyfriend in a car in San Jose.

The trio of costumed characters attended a fur convention, a gathering of people who are fans of animal characters and often dress like them.

A car stopped at the curb and it appeared that a man was beating the driver, witnesses said. Several participants in the suit’s furry convention rushed into the car, dragged the man and held him until the police arrived.

The suspect was then identified as 22-year-old Demetri Hardnett and charged with assaulting his girlfriend in the car. Hardnett was arrested and imprisoned in the Santa Clara County jail for domestic violence, CNN reported.

The furs attended the Further Confusion convention, also known as FurCon, which was held in San Jose last weekend. A convention calendar indicates that events included fur boxing training, dance programs, an escape room, and a discussion of transhumanism in works of fiction.

“Furries coming together to arrest an attacker last night were absolutely WILD,” the person who videotaped the rescue tweeted.

