Further assistance of COVID-19, required by the PPE for First Nations and Metis, say the leaders

OTTAWA – First Nations and Metis leaders say they need more from Ottawa to fight COVID-19 in their communities, including money, security assistance and assistance in securing protective equipment.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said the money marked for First Nations response to COVID-19 to date has been disproportionate to the populations in their communities and more financial assistance will be needed.

He called on Ottawa to immediately have available 10 percent of future funding to be allocated in response to Indigenous COVID-19 to help First Nations deal with the health and social impact of pandemics.

Bellegarde also said First Nations should be part of all decisions when it comes to deciding how resources are allocated – something he says is not happening today.

Metis National Council vice-president David Chartrand said he was forced to order personal protective equipment such as sanitizer masks and hands directly from China himself because the Metis community had not received any any of these supplies was due to a seizure of who was responsible for this assistance to Metis – the provinces or the federal government.

Chief Ghislain Picard from the Assembly of First Nations’ Quebec-Labrador branch said the Quebec First Nations also needed further protection and that there were concerns about public safety amid pandemics.

Picard said many First Nations in Quebec do not have their own investigation services, and they are seeking access to private security agencies or the Canada Rangers to support local security efforts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 8, 2020.