Further flights were canceled because the coast continues to be hit by strong winds

Further flights to and from Schiphol Airport were canceled on Tuesday as the Netherlands continues to be hit by strong winds, especially in the northern coastal areas.

According to local broadcaster NH Nieuws, 90 flights were canceled on Tuesday, most of which went to KLM. Hundreds of flights have been canceled due to the storms in the past two days.

The KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning for the west of the country, saying that winds of up to 90 km / h can sometimes be expected. While there could be sunny sections in the west later in the day, hail and sleet could hit the eastern part, the KNMI said.

The temperature will not be higher than 6 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds on Monday evening caused further damage after the Ciara storm on Sunday. On the Wadden Island Vlieland and in IJmuiden gusts up to storm force 9 were registered.

Due to the combination of storm, spring tide and high river water level from Germany and Switzerland, localized floods occurred in some places.

Wednesday will be similar, with strong winds, showers and occasional sunbursts, while the rest of the week will be covered with some rain.

