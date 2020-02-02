Further houses, which were destroyed under the fear of a thunderstorm, could ignite new flames

It is believed that bush fires in southeastern New South Wales have destroyed more homes, causing hundreds of properties to be lost in flames this summer.

Strong winds and high temperatures on Saturday night drove the 177,000-hectare border fire north towards Begatal, while three individual flames burning southwest of the region melted into one.

Bega Valley Shire Council Mayor Kristy McBain said an unconfirmed number of homes have gone up in flames in Wyndham and Tantawangalo.

A huge cloud of smoke can be seen from the Big Jack Mountain Fire in the Bega Valley. (Twitter) (Twitter) Smoke from bushfires in the nearby Bega Valley made the sky shimmer deep red on Saturday (Louise Kennerley / SMH) (Louise Kennerley / SMH)

“This increases our total losses in the Begatal valley to well over 400,” she told AAP on Sunday.

“It’s hard for people because that’s how it has been for 34 days. We lost houses on the first day and we still lose houses on the 34th day.”

Ms. McBain said the cooler weather gave the community some respite on Sunday, but a southwest wind is expected on Monday that residents fear will cause more problems for the region.

“Everyone just takes a breath today before it flares up again tomorrow afternoon,” she said.

Clair Cowie defends her house from a runaway fire on February 1, 2020 in Bredbo North near Canberra (Getty)

Greg Allan, spokesman for the NSW Rural Fire Service, said there were reports of loss of property from the Saturday fire, but the building impact assessment teams did not yet have access to the fireplaces.

The cooler conditions on Sunday led to reduced fire activity on most fireplaces, but the RFS fears that thunderstorms and lightning strikes could cause new fires.

The out-of-control Clear Range fire, emanating from embers spreading from the ACT’s large Orroral Valley fire, was the only “watch and behave” fire on Sunday evening.

A brush fire burns south of Canberra and threatens the communities in Bumbalong. (Alex Ellinghausen / The Sydney Morning Herald) (Alex Ellinghausen / The Sydney Morning Herald) Fire burns in the grass along the road as fire engines drive past Bumbalong, south of the Australian capital Canberra. (AAP)

There are unconfirmed reports of five lost buildings when the fire broke out on Saturday evening.

Meteorologist Abrar Shabren of the Bureau of Meteorology said that thunderstorms around the ACT are possible on Sunday, with the possibility that fires create their own storm clouds in the area.

“(That) can make things pretty difficult and lead to unpredictable fire behavior,” he said on Sunday.

Conditions are expected to ease on Monday with cooler weather forecast in southern New South Wales and the possibility of rain in the northern state later this week.

On Monday there is a very high fire risk for most of the state.

On Sunday evening, 70 fires burned in NSW, 30 of which were not yet included.