Further showers are predicted as the system moves south, depending on the weather

Rain is expected to continue to flog parts of Queensland and NSW as a system that causes bucket rain and flash floods moves south.

The NSW regions in the northeast and north of the state of New South Wales are expected to receive more showers on Sunday, while moderate showers are expected in southeast Queensland.

The tsunami hit the Gold Coast hardest yesterday. 325 mm of rain fell on Loders Creek and more than 200 mm in the back of the Gold Coast.

Floods cut the M1 motorway in Helensvale for almost seven hours when debris blocked the sewage system and the rescue workers found it difficult to clear the water.

Thousands were in a traffic jam before the M1 finally opened again shortly after 1 p.m.

The Tweed and Northern Rivers regions have so far mastered the state’s largest waterfalls, with Clothiers Creek receiving 250mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday.

On the central north coast, Grafton had 155 mm of rain and Killabakh 112 mm.

Bushland is burned by fire in large puddles in Bilpin in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney.

Rainstorms in the past few days have relieved a country hit by bushfires. The number of flames in NSW dropped from 111 to 73 in six days.

However, there are concerns that heavy rains in parts of southeastern New South Wales and the south coast could result in flash floods and landslides if the weather system moves towards Victoria in the next 24 hours.