Further university lectures should be available online for everyone: VVD

According to MPs from the right-wing liberal VVD, far more lectures at universities and colleges should be available to the general public from afar.

The proposal would allow more people to benefit from the university’s expertise and also combine study with work or childcare, said Dennis Wiersma.

While traditional forms of teaching continue and direct contact between faculty and students is critical, distance learning also enables more people to find out if a particular course is the right option for them.

Over time, tuition fees could drop as more people pay to learn online, Wiersma said.

In addition, graduates could get a “digital subscription” to follow their main topics and keep up to date with the latest developments, he said.

MPs will debate university policy later on Monday.

