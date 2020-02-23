[fury-annihilates-wilder-in-heavyweight-title-rematch]



Boxing – Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury – WBC Heavyweight Title – The Grand Yard Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States – February 22, 2020 Tyson Fury in action from Deontay Wilder REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) – Britain’s Tyson Fury shipped a dominant overall performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, frustrating his opponent to gain a seventh spherical TKO victory in Las Vegas.In the highly-expected tremendous fight rematch concerning the two titans, Fury took management late in the very first spherical and under no circumstances relinquished it, knocking down Wilder two times and bloodying him en route to the referee stopping the struggle in the seventh the place Wilder’s corner threw in the towel.

Fury utilized his arrive at benefit to constantly defeat Wilder to the punch. He took total control in the third where he landed a proper hand to Wilder’s left ear to fall him to the canvas.Wilder hardly ever regained his legs or footing soon after that, wobbling by means of the rest of the match.

Fury once again dropped Wilder in the fifth with a physique punch and then caught him in the corner with a flurry of punches in the seventh where it finished.Fury (30–one) now requires the WBC crown from Wilder (42-one-1) and settles the rating among the two.The first combat involving the boxers in December of 2018 was identified as a attract.

