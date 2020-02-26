[fury-promoter-needs-joshua-up-coming-instead-of-wilder-rematch]



FILE Photograph: Boxing – Anthony Joshua poses with the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO Globe Heavyweight belts soon after winning his title battle towards Andy Ruiz Jr – Al Faisaliah Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – December 8, 2019 Anthony Joshua poses with the belts Motion Images through Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

(Reuters) – Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren needs the new WBC heavyweight winner to fight fellow Brit Anthony Joshua following in a entire world title unification bout but says Deontay Wilder will initially have to be persuaded to forgo an immediate rematch.

Fury claimed the WBC title in Las Vegas on Saturday with a seventh-spherical stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a break up-conclusion attract in their initial conference in December 2018.

Wilder advised The Athletic this week that he would workout his choice of a third combat but Warren said he does not want to delay a mouth-watering match-up with Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.

“I favor to go straight to Joshua but which is the agreement,” Warren informed the BBC. “If he insists on the fight, we’re locked into it.

“It has to be honoured until we arrive at some accommodation for him to step apart. We could shell out him to move apart if he needs to do that, but that’s his decision.

“It would be profitable for him, but I have spoken to his manager and Deontay does imagine he has the beating of Tyson, and he can knock him out,” additional Warren.

“I do not consider that. I fancied Tyson to quit him in advance of the struggle at the weekend.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn experienced claimed a fight with Fury “will happen” and could be the biggest in the background of the activity.

Joshua is established to confront obligatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria subsequent with talks ongoing for a bout in June.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Enhancing by Peter Rutherford)