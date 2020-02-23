[Fury suggests ‘Let’s go A.J.’ even though Wilder 1st has rematch selection]



Boxing – Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury – WBC Heavyweight Title – The Grand Back garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States – February 22, 2020 Tyson Fury poses with his belts during a push convention immediately after the struggle REUTERS/Steve Marcus

February 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Tyson Fury states he expects Deontay Wilder to just take up the alternative of a rematch of their heavyweight championship bout but is prepared for fellow Briton Anthony Joshua if the American declines.

Talking just after his seventh-spherical TKO victory in excess of Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday, Fury sounded pleased to choose on both person.

“I had a wonderful and deserving dance associate in Deontay Wilder and I’m absolutely sure we’re going to do it yet again,” Fury informed Driving The Gloves at the MGM Grand Arena.

“If Deontay don’t want the rematch then let’s go A.J.,” Fury included, referring to Joshua.

Fury (30–one) retained his lineal crown and took the WBC crown from Wilder (42-1-one), although Joshua holds the rest of the belts in the division.

A battle involving the pair would unify the belts but the mouth-watering, all-British match-up could have to wait for a Fury-Wilder trilogy to be completed as a substitute.

The initial combat involving Fury and Wilder in December 2018 was referred to as a draw.

Wilder now has 30 times to make a decision no matter if to physical exercise his choice of a 3rd combat with the Gypsy King.

Remarkable as Fury’s overall performance was on Saturday, he said it did not review to his 2015 takedown of Wladimir Klitschko.

“Nothing will ever be even bigger than my Wladimir Klitschko earn mainly because that was my very first championship ring,” Fury claimed.

“I was seven/one underdog when I defeat Klitschko in Germany. Tonight people predicted me to acquire. It was a 50-50 combat going in.”

(Reporting by Andrew The two in Cary, North Carolina modifying by Clare Fallon)