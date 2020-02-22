[fury,-wilder-bulked-up-and-completely-ready-for-rematch]



Boxing – Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Weigh In – The Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States – February 21, 2020 Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder for the duration of the weigh-in REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) – On the eve of their hugely-predicted rematch equally Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their to start with fight, with Fury coming in at a gorgeous 273 lbs and the American at a vocation-higher 231 lbs.

Fury will be 16.5 kilos heavier than he was in their Dec. 2018 meeting, which ended in a draw, when he enters the ring at the MGM Grand on Saturday.

But he insisted the excess weight will only insert to his punching ability and not hamper his outstanding defensive motion, which he will need to have to stay clear of Wilder’s punishing suitable hand.

“The body weight is not a problem, 273 kilos of pure British beef,” the 31-yr-previous Fury (29–one) stated to cheers from the supportive Las Vegas group.

“It’s no secret I’m looking for a knockout.”

The typically lean Wilder (42–one) came in at a incredibly higher 231 kilos but the 34-yr-aged, who is putting his WBC title on the line, explained he was not involved about currently being 17.five pounds heavier than he was in the initial experience.

“I’ve normally had to battle guys bigger than I am and that excess weight is only going to slow him down,” Wilder explained.

“The extra bodyweight on me, I’m gonna rock with it.

“And I’m not fearful about his fat. What I told him was, never blink,” he mentioned.

On Thursday the Nevada Point out Athletic Fee claimed it would not permit the pair to faceoff toe-to-toe just after the weigh-in right after they shoved just about every other at the opening of their press convention on Wednesday.

They did continue to handle to trade some selection words from across the stage, which ended with Fury demonstrating Wilder two center fingers.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Enhancing by Daniel Wallis)