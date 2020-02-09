Future baseball stars compete in the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Dozens of young baseball players went to Chukchansi Park on Saturday to participate in the MLB Derby Junior Home Run.

The event was free for participants due to a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Players had the opportunity to learn from local instructors and coaches.

The organizers say that those who performed well in this derby will have the chance to participate in the national final during the festivities of the MLB 2020 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

“These are kids who love to have a good time,” says Aaron Pisk, community marketing manager. “These are children who have just started t-ball, children who play ball in high school. We have very good coaches who give advice whatever the level. You learn something and have fun. very funny. “

The derby was divided into two different divisions: one for children 12 and under and the other for children 14 and under.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.