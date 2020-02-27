[future-kern-county-soldiers-take-oath-of-enlistment-administered-by-nasa-astronaut]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A dozen of Kern County’s have foreseeable future soldiers took an oath to provide Wednesday morning, section of the to start with nation-vast reside oath of enlistment ceremony from place. The Bakersfield Army Recruiting Station, in partnerships with NASA and the Worldwide Space Station hosted the celebration at the agriculture pavilion at the KHSD Regional Occupation Heart.

The oath was administered by U.S. Army Colonel and NASA astronaut, Andrew Morgan, who is at the moment among the crew of the Intercontinental Area Station. Col. Morgan also spoke to college students about his encounters in the Army and in his training leading up to his journey to house.

“This is a really exciting recruiting instrument for us,” said Cpt. Corey Langhammer of the Bakersfield Military Recruiting Enterprise. “It demonstrates the chances the Military has. The army has over 150 occupation paths. It’s not just infantry. We have a large amount of STEM-oriented occupations as properly, so this just highlights these paths for us.”

Community pupils joined extra than 850 future soldiers from throughout the region to acquire the oath of enlistment.