Future that Lori Harvey will present? Why sources say it’s possible – Up News Info

Future briefly dated Lori Harvey last year for her alleged date with Trey Songz and her relationship with Diddy. The couple has met and seems to be more in love than ever, so the rapper can ask the question to the 23-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey.

The latest updates on the sexiest hip-hop couple surround the model’s 23rd birthday in the Bahamas, where Future gave her the VIP treatment.

Although Future is a well-known playboy, he is clearly in love with the comedian’s stepdaughter. In addition to everything possible for his birthday, he has published photos of her and published them on his Instagram, which is a big problem for him.

In addition, one of her baby’s alleged mothers, Eliza Reign, said she knew more about Future and Lori’s relationship after he complained that Eliza was mentally unstable and intimidating.

Reign published in his Instagram story that Drake’s employee warned him that it would be difficult to return to the public against him and that he “got married.”

A source close to the situation stated that Eliza might be right.

“The future is completely in love with Lori. He did not feel that way about a woman from Ciara with whom he was engaged. When a relationship is taken seriously, this is no stranger to involvement, because it will put a ring on your finger. Many women have posted it on his Instagram, but he does not publish women unless they are the mother of his baby or he has a deep relationship with them. They took some time apart and went out with other people, but Lori and Future have taken each other seriously since they were seen at their own birthday. “

As for Lori, it is not known what it feels like to marry the Mask Off artist.

Do you think Lori and Future will last?

