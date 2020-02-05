Future Tigers make their final decisions on National Signing Day

Photo: USA today

Baton Rouge – The LSU started the National Signing Day with the signing of Alex Adams. The Advocate reports that the three-star Mississippi recipient chose the LSU.

Hold this tiger!

Welcome to the family, Alex Adams! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/AwXD6VtGnY

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 5, 2020

But the Tigers lost McKinley Jackson. On Wednesday morning, the four-star defensive team chose Texas A&M instead of LSU.

Four-star duel against McKinnley Jackson chooses Texas A&M before #LSU and others.

Jackson was the best Mississippi recruit and the nation’s ninth-ranked DT per 247Sports.

One of the two major goals that the LSU had today. What will the 5 star DT Jordan Burch do? Https://t.co/nkAfpgpUG8

– Brooks Kubena (@BKubena), February 5, 2020

The lawyer also reports that RB Kevontre Bradford, Dallas, is ready to sign with LSU.

At Lancaster HS just outside of Dallas, where RB Kevontre Bradford is about to officially sign #LSU. pic.twitter.com/X78z3dOKj8

– Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) February 5, 2020