[future’s-boo-lori-harvey-turns-a-bahamas-boating-dock-into-a-modeling-runway]

Atlanta rapper Upcoming‘s girlfriend Lori Harvey is maintaining her social media position felt. The 23-12 months-aged vixen went on the internet this week with some new, must-see modeling pictures.

Massive Details: On Monday, Harvey strike up Instagram with a speedy glance at herself modeling on a dock in the Bahamas.

Higher-Vital Specifics: On Saturday, Lori jumped on Instagram with a sneak peek at what Future did for her on Valentine’s Working day.

Wait, There’s Additional: Not long ago, Lori woke up the thirst trap with a steamy g-string pic.

Lori Harvey ate Instagram alive with just one shot on Wednesday. The 23-year-outdated design and girlfriend to rapper Long term took to the platform with a fashionista shot that managed to squeeze in attractive clothes, sexual intercourse appeal, and Lori’s uncooked attractiveness all into one image. Lori has been generating headlines this calendar year for being charged with a hit and operate. Likewise, for obtaining been flown out to Jamaica in a non-public jet by Upcoming – Lori then filled her Instagram with thirsty bikini pics of herself and her woman squad out in Jamaica. (The Blast)

Before You Go: A number of times prior, Lori shared footage exhibiting her quite possibly sporting an iced out engagement ring.

Now the rumor mill has kicked into overdrive following Harvey, 23, showed off some severe bling on her ring finger more than the weekend. Harvey was hanging out with her close mate Taina Williams as they documented their outing. In 1 online video, each Harvey and Williams – who is Fabolous’ stepdaughter – have been displaying off their rings as they chilled out with a pair of glass of wine. Furthermore, Harvey captioned the Instagram Reside clip, “Wife existence,” that only fueled speculation about a probable engagement to Long run. (Rolling Loud)