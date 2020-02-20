[futures-dip-as-coronavirus-conditions-outside-china-rise]



Traders operate on the ground of the New York Stock Trade (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 20, 2020

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, a day immediately after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq shut at history levels, as the number of coronavirus scenarios outdoors China greater.

South Korea noted a spike in new instances on Thursday and Japan documented two new fatalities when research advised the virus spreads speedier than formerly considered.

Iranian wellness officers urged all religious gatherings to be suspended in Qom, information company ISNA explained, immediately after two more men and women analyzed positive for the coronavirus in the holy town, where two died of it this 7 days.

China documented a sharp fall in new circumstances, but the info was addressed with skepticism as a different improve in the diagnostic method lifted concerns about the extent to which every day tallies accurately reflect the condition of the outbreak.

China reduced its benchmark lending costs, as expected, to cushion the blow to expansion from the epidemic that has disrupted world-wide source chains and upended business functions and manufacturing facility activity.

New policy easing in the country, a mostly better-than-anticipated fourth quarter earnings period and hopes that the financial jolt from the outbreak will be limited-lived have pushed Wall Street’s key indexes to new peaks in the latest weeks.

At seven: 09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis <1YMcv1> were down 48 points, or .16%. S&P 500 e-minis have been down five points, or .15% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis have been down 17.25 points, or .18%.

Amongst stocks, L Manufacturers Inc slid nine.five% adhering to a report that it was nearing a deal to market regulate of Victoria’s Secret to personal fairness company Sycamore Partners, valuing the lingerie brand at $one.1 billion.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Enhancing by Shounak Dasgupta)