Futures in retail stocks will fall by 73% in 73 months as Kishur Bayani companies fight debt

Last week, Future Retail announced that certain lenders who have taken out NCD (non-convertible debt) through IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd will inquire about the promised 8% stake.

latest update: March 30, 2020, 2:22 PM IST

Kishore Biyani’s limited liability shares of Future Retail have lost more than 73 percent in the past month, while market volatility has worsened due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the worsening liquidity crisis in the Future group. Which is currently under huge pressure from debts.

According to various media reports, the sharp drop in the value of the shares of the companies of the future group has led to the lenders looking for more collateral against the promised shares of Kishur Bayani, and this will cause the company to seek capital to solve debt problems. Be.

Aside from future retailers, future corporate stocks, future lifestyle practices, and future supply chain solutions have lost 55 to 55 percent of their value since the beginning of 2020.

According to media reports, it was reported last week that Kisser Bayani, a promoter of the Future Group, was in talks with Azim Pimji, an investor in Perji, among other investors, to raise a significant amount of his shares in the future retail for. Sell ​​injections. However, the company later denied the report.

“Given the sale of stocks by promoters, we want to make it clear that there is currently no such activity that is in the company’s knowledge,” the Future Group said in a statement to the Stock Exchange.

“In addition, according to the fundraising programs, management is considering a variety of options for budget planning in its various strategic meetings, but so far no specific proposal has been made for review on the board. “

Future Retail has 1,800 stores in more than 270 cities across India. Among others, Future owns brands such as Big Bazaar, Food Hall, EasyDay, and FBB.