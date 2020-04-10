Futuristic trash can game with “scrappers” added to Apple Arcade

Apple this week added a futuristic Scrappers game to Apple’s Arcade subscription game service, making the game available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac.

In Scrappers, up to four players can team up to clean the streets of a futuristic city full of rubbish – and throw away anyone who gets in their way!

He takes on Scrappers, a robot garbage collection team working to clean up the growling city of the not-so-distant future. Time is money in Junktown, and team tactics like trash can and forwarding to teammates – like basketball – can increase your efficiency to achieve bigger rewards!

However, garbage collection is only part of the job. Rival troops attack and intervene, and it’s up to you to stay on them as planned!

Teamwork is key to maximizing efficiency and achieving a high score, which in turn opens up new characters and customization options! The “scrappers” are on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV App Stores, as well as the Mac App Store, and are available to all Apple Arcade subscribers. The service allows iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users to access more than 100 games without in-app purchases or ads, for $ 4.99 per month or $ 49.99 per year. Apple Arcade

This article, “Futuristic Garbage Cleaning Game,“ Scrappers Added to Apple Arcade, ”first appeared on MacRumors.com.

Discuss this article in our forums