f(x)’s-luna-shares-her-gratitude-for-the-assistance-soon-after-opening-up-about-sulli-and-psychological-overall-health

f(x)’s Luna has expressed her gratitude for the help next her look on MBC’s “Human Documentary Persons is Very good.”

For the duration of the broadcast, Luna opened up about her grieving the losses of each Sulli and a dear buddy soon thereafter, as well as about her mental health. On March 4, Luna instructed media outlets, “I concerned a whole lot about what sort of reaction I’d get, opening up about this sort of heartbreaking topics. I was unbelievably shocked at the sum of supportive responses I acquired, and now alternatively I’m of the mind that I’ve concerned my followers overmuch.”

“The 1st matter that came to head ended up feelings that I should perform even more challenging,” Luna continued. “That I should really try to remember that I have followers at my facet supporting me, and that I should show them how grateful I am for them. Now, I’ll honestly convey myself by way of my tunes. I will grow to be a singer who expresses her heartbreak and her pleasure, all of those various feelings via my songs.”

Wrapping up, Luna expressed her wishes to meet up with her admirers as a result of her new music and her pursuits this 12 months. “I’m working tricky on planning my future album, and of system I have plans to keep on accomplishing musicals. I’ll get the job done hard to get ready so that I can greet you all.”

