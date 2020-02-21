[f(x)’s-luna-to-release-remake-song-as-component-of-songs-challenge]

f(x)’s Luna is releasing new new music soon!

Luna is participating in a exclusive venture album titled “X-MAS” (Xinger – My Audition Song), which invitations stars to remake the song they sang for their auditions. Luna is the second artist to be part of this job, following Soyou and Jukjae remade the music “On the Road” in December 2019.

Luna will be remaking Sol’ Flower’s hit music “It Hurts and Hurts,” which was originally introduced in 2006. A teaser for the tune was released on February 21.

A source from Flex M, the creation business behind X-MAS, reported, “We have well prepared an remarkable lineup for this undertaking that is well worth anticipating.”

Luna’s remake song will be released on different songs web pages on February 25 at 6 p.m. KST.

Test out the teaser down below!

Luna left SM Entertainment in September 2019 and joined the agency Humap Contents the following month.

