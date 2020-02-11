G-Eazy battered Megan Thee stallion dating rumors: “We’re just friends”

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

West Coast rapper G-Eazy no longer increases dating speculations. The hip-hop star has emerged to address the latest trends and rumors that he has brewed something serious with rap entertainers Megan Thee stallion,

Big facts: In a new interview, Eazy quickly ended the dating hype and admitted that Meg is nothing more than a buddy.

On Sunday, rapper G-Eazy attended the 28th annual Los Angeles Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party, where he suppressed the latest romance rumors that linked him to fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. “We’re just friends,” the 30-year-old G-Eazy told reporters. (People)

Important details: The refusal comes after G-Eazy made headlines in a published video for flooding Meg’s body with tons of kisses.

Wait, there’s more: Before his rejection, Meg went to Twitter to rule out the possibility of a romantic orbit.

Lol alright, now you’ve got all your jokes out, but I’m not a fucking G Eazy.

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

Before you go: Outside of the hype, Eazy recently released his Tory Lanez and Tyga-featured “Still Be Friends” single.

