[g-herbo-freestyle-freaks-out-walking-dead’s-norman-reedus]

Chicago rapper G Herbo is out listed here rubbing elbows with Hollywood stars. This weekend, the hip-hop heavyweight linked up with “Walking Dead” standout Norman Reedus following a freestyle session.

On Sunday, G Herbo shared a priceless selfie chilling with Reedus. In the pic, the Chi-City native teased fans about obtaining a new freestyle on deck.

“See I normally don’t smile this really hard and just take selfies, but when [Norman Reedus] read me freestyle on a true massive main system he claimed I hardly ever witnessed a zombie like you just before and I see zombies all the time. Can you guess which system I freestyle for?” -G Herbo

Heading into the weekend, G’s bae Taina Williams shared a slideshow of their boo’d up times. The duo turned a restaurant’s bar section into a complete-fledged partnership objectives second.

Recently, Williams shared her guidance for G’s new PTSD album launch. The curvy model congratulated him on putting out a solid studio energy.

“Congratulations my really like on your new album dropping AND the get started of your new tour!!!! I’m so so so very pleased of you, I see how tricky you function working day in and working day out and I just want you to know that it doesn’t go unnoticed!!! All the nights you left me for the studio is finally having to pay off PTSD is fire all people make confident you obtain PTSD suitable now and get some merch while you’re at it!! Really like you” -Taina Williams

In mid-February, Taina shared some romantic moments along with the Chicago rap heavyweight. A couple of photos clued lovers into how they celebrated Valentine’s Day 2020 with each other.