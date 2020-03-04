[g-herbo-gets-additional-deep-+-private-about-street-daily-life-in-new-gangbangin-online-video]

As observed on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom
Chicago’s G Herbo is using no times off. The hip-hop star has occur through with his new “Gangbangin” songs online video premiere.
Major Info
This 7 days, Herbo launched the most current visible from his new PTSD album. In the online video, G hits the road with his crew and illustrates the struggles of working with every day road blocks.
Substantial-Key Information
Right before dropping his new “Gangbangin” new music video, G Herbo recently shared a priceless selfie chilling with “Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus. In the pic, the Chi-City native teased enthusiasts about owning a new freestyle on deck.
“See I typically do not smile this difficult and just take selfies, but when [Norman Reedus] heard me freestyle on a true massive big system he explained I in no way observed a zombie like you in advance of and I see zombies all the time. Can you guess which platform I freestyle for?” -G Herbo
Wait around, There is More
Heading into final weekend, G’s bae Taina Williams shared a slideshow of their boo’d up times. The duo turned a restaurant’s bar area into a comprehensive-fledged relationship objectives second. Williams is most identified as an online model and the daughter of hip-hop pair Emily B and Fabolous.
Right before You Go
Just lately, Williams shared her help for G’s new PTSD album release. The curvy model congratulated him on placing out a reliable studio energy.
“Congratulations my adore on your new album dropping AND the start out of your new tour!!!! I’m so so so very pleased of you, I see how tough you do the job day in and working day out and I just want you to know that it does not go unnoticed!!! All the nights you left me for the studio is finally paying off PTSD is fire everybody make certain you down load PTSD correct now and get some merch while you’re at it!! Adore you” -Taina Williams