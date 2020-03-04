[g-herbo-gets-additional-deep-+-private-about-street-daily-life-in-new-gangbangin-online-video]

Chicago’s G Herbo is using no times off. The hip-hop star has occur through with his new “Gangbangin” songs online video premiere.

This 7 days, Herbo launched the most current visible from his new PTSD album. In the online video, G hits the road with his crew and illustrates the struggles of working with every day road blocks.

Right before dropping his new “Gangbangin” new music video, G Herbo recently shared a priceless selfie chilling with “Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus. In the pic, the Chi-City native teased enthusiasts about owning a new freestyle on deck.

“See I typically do not smile this difficult and just take selfies, but when [Norman Reedus] heard me freestyle on a true massive big system he explained I in no way observed a zombie like you in advance of and I see zombies all the time. Can you guess which platform I freestyle for?” -G Herbo

Heading into final weekend, G’s bae Taina Williams shared a slideshow of their boo’d up times. The duo turned a restaurant’s bar area into a comprehensive-fledged relationship objectives second. Williams is most identified as an online model and the daughter of hip-hop pair Emily B and Fabolous.

Just lately, Williams shared her help for G’s new PTSD album release. The curvy model congratulated him on placing out a reliable studio energy.