(G) I-DLE, BTS, Gaho, + Gon Weekly Other Gents

Gaon Chart has announced chart ratings for the week of 5 to 11 April!

Chart Album

(G) I-DLE topped the physical album this week with their new mini album “I Believe,” which debuted at number 1. Chocolate “for the first time on TVXQ” Chocolate “entered the chart at number 2, during WINNER’s new studio album.” Note that BTS’s “debut at No ..” Soul: 7 “Map raised the chart to number 4, and Kit’s version of EXO’s” self-portrait “rounded out the top five weeks.

Overall Digital Chart

Gaho’s “Start” (from JTBC’s OST “Itaewon Class”) climbed to number 1 in the overall digital chart this week, tracked by MC “BLOOM” in World 2. Jang Beom June “Flower Shampoo Scamp” (From JTBC OST “Melo is My Nature “) announced at No. 3, Block B’s Zico” Any Song “at number 4, and” Aloha “Jo Jung Suk (from OST tvN” Hospital Playlist “) at No. 5.

Download Chart

“Believe Me” (from Chosun’s hit TV audition program “Mister Trot”) has a digital download chart this week, and a new “Chocolate” song was released on TVXQ in year 2. (G) I-DLE “Oh-DLE” god “and” Remember “WINNER entered charts No. 3 and No. 4, followed by” Aloha “Jo Jung Suk at number 5.

Chart streaming

The top four songs on the streaming chart this week are the same as the top four in the overall digital chart: Gaho “Start” at number 1, MC “BLOOM” Max at number 2, Jang Beom June “Your” Shampoo Scent on Flowers “at number 3 , and Zico’s “Any Song” at number 4. Finally, Kim Rasa’s “Something, Bob” (from OST’s “Itaewon Class”) is rounded out for the fifth time this week.

Social chart

BTS successfully defended the top spot on Gaon’s “Social Chart 2.0” this week, with BLACKPINK taking its place at No. 2. Im Young Woong climbed to 3 on the chart this week, followed by PSY at No. 4 and (G) I-DLE at No. 5 .

