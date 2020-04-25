(G) I-DLE, MOMOLAND, Kim Dong Jun, Lee Dong Gun, + Better Give Help

The stars continue to show their support for the ongoing war against COVID-19.

Before this week, revealed that (G) I-DLE donated 30,000 bottles sanititer hand to Holt Children’s Services to help children who need.

The group of girls give comments, “Many people have loved the love until now. Over time, however, we can show some love that you have received. Hopefully all of them will fight and overcome this difficult time.”

(G) I-DLE and the Cube Entertainment agency previously registered as regular donors to the GFoundation NGO and also made a donation to the Child Care Center, Eden Children Ville.

MOMOLAND donates 10,000 mask cases to the Korean Plan NGO. The group is said, “We decided to donate to the NGO Plan Korea to share the pain of the many people who suffer COVID-19. May all of South Korea will be safe from COVID-19.”

Kim Dong Jun will also donate masks to socially marginalized households in Daegu and Busan. Sources from the agency MAJOR9 she tells, “Dong Jun, who bought the mask face of the pocket itself and spread it to reporters and fans on board as the airport, has recently become a model to mask their faces. He will give a donation of Software as a mask to help someone else. “

Meanwhile, several actors who recently played ads for Shinhyup Credit Union – including Shin Hyun Joon, Ra Mi Ran, Yoo Sun, Lee Dong Gun, Seol Soo Jin, and Cha In Pyo – donated their appearance to the Motion Pictures Association of Korea, raising money to find less-skilled workers in the film industry.

Resources (1) (2) (3) (4)

How does this article feel?