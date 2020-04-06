(G) I-DLE Speech About New Self-Release, “Queendom” Success, Release of Title Song in England, and More

On April 6, (G) I-DLE conducting online show to commemorate the release of new mini-album, “Trust me.”

The band’s debut album is titled “I Am,” and their second EP is titled “I’m Made.” Leaders Soyeon said, “We are trying stated the fact that we could strengthening confidence just by confidence. Pictures for pictures and album on both sides have a version of black and white. This is reflecting that although other people thinking of us as evil, we can follow his heart was not clean. “

“I trust” also contains the hit song “LION,” from the (G) final performance of I-DLE on Mnet’s “Queendom.” Yuqi said, ” ‘Queendom’ as an opportunity to find people who know (G) I-DLE. We receive more interest and love than expected, began to be difficult, we are happy and grateful. We have also decided to work more difficult at home. “

The album’s title track, “Oh My God,” was released in both Korean and English versions. (G) The I-DLE is ready for travel by 2020, postponed due to a global coronavirus pandemic.

Miyeon says, “We are a (UK) specialty for global fans. We are disappointed that the world has been delayed, but we are confident that health will come first. The world is suffering now, so hopefully things will go faster and we will be able to meet the fans. “

He added, “We prepared two types of performances, the black version and the white version, so you expect it.”

Soyeon was involved in producing and writing all the songs on the album. She said, “Among the things the way. I want to reflect various emotions of others through this album. A person can enjoy everything from depression so good about a single event, so I want to try and proclaimed by the songs.”

Yuqi adds, “(Soyeon) has a lot of charisma on stage, but every day, she likes and makes a lot of jokes. When recording, you can feel a professional vibe, but when members are tired or down, she jokes and makes us feel good.”

Finally, Soyeon refers to the group’s target for a future comeback. “Our goal is always to enjoy the music during the promotion,” he said. “It’s the same time. Besides, we have never taken the number 1 spot on the (broadcast) music channel, so we want to do it and share that joy with our fans.”

Check out the (G) MV I-DLE for “Oh My God” here!

Resources (1) (2)

How does this article feel?