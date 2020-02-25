g-shock’s-latest-mr-g-check-out-is-inspired-by-bruce-lee

The limited-version timepiece commemorates his 80th birthday

G-Shock’s latest addition to their MR-G series pays homage to one particular of film’s most legendary figures, Bruce Lee. The MRG-G2000BL arrives in celebration of what would have been Lee’s 80th birthday this yr, and it is nothing if not agent of the late, beloved Hollywood actor and martial-arts learn.

Even if you’ve never ever seen a Lee movie, it is not challenging to discern exactly where they gleaned the inspiration for the black-and-yellow shade scheme: Lee’s iconic suit from Sport of Demise. The timepiece also capabilities other detailed nods to the action star, like the pink-and-yellow highlights that can be discovered on the watch’s experience, which signify Jeet Kune Do, the martial arts movement Lee founded.

The bezel and case back again are also engraved with 12 Chinese characters stating the key tenets of Jeet Kune Do. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a correct celebration of Bruce Lee without the need of his signature, the Chinese character for dragon, which marks a few o’clock on the face.

Unfortunately, only 300 models of the observe have been manufactured, so if you are a diehard Bruce Lee supporter, you’d better go in advance and shell out the $4,000 for the Casio in advance of they’re absent.

Subscribe in this article for our each day discounts and items e-newsletter, The Goods.

Nota bene: If you buy by means of the inbound links in this short article, InsideHook may perhaps earn a tiny share of the revenue.