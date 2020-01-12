(G) Shuhua from I-DLE reassures fans about “Ask us anything” comments about him

Loading...

(G) Shuhua from I-DLE took advantage of his group’s official Instagram to reassure fans after the group appeared on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”.

(G) I-DLE invited the final episode of the variety show, which aired on January 11. Jang Sung Kyu asked Shuhua from Taiwan, “Isn’t Korean too hard for you to talk about watch varieties yet?” “Shuhua replied,” It is not difficult, “and Jang Sung Kyu replied,” It seems difficult to you. “Super Junior Shindong added,” No, it’s not hard for Shuhua, but it’s hard for us to listen. “

After the broadcast, many fans asked Jang Sung Kyu and Shindong for an apology for their comments, and on January 12, Shuhua posted the following message on Instagram:

Everyone ~~ Did you enjoy watching “Ask us anything” ?? I hope you had fun !!

The members and I really wanted to appear on the show.

I understand that you are worried, but I was not injured at all. On the contrary, the MCs were very nice and took good care of us, so it was really fun ~~

I thank our kind sunbaenim for always smiling at us and for teaching us things during the recording!

The two sunbaenim contacted me because they were worried. Don’t feel sorry ~~ That’s great. I hope our sunbaenim don’t feel hurt either.

Everyone, thank you for showing great interest.

Also look forward to “Ask us anything” next week and give it lots of love.

