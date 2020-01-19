G4S security agents targeted in a series of raids in Glasgow

THREE security personnel were targeted in a series of raids within hours of each other, in and around Glasgow.

Two men attempted to seize a cash cassette from a guard outside a bank in east Glasgow on Friday.

Three hours later, two men fled with a silver cassette to Kirkintilloch while a similar robbery took place later in the west of Glasgow.

Police are investigating whether the raids, targeting all G4S personnel, are linked.

Detective Inspector Clark Hill of Glasgow CID said: “We cannot decide that these three incidents can be linked, but all avenues of investigation will be taken into account.

“Each of these flights has clearly shaken the staff of G4S and we hope that with the help of the public we can catch those responsible.

“If you were in any of the three areas at the time of the incidents or if you have information or camera images that may assist our investigation, please contact the police.”

The first attempted theft occurred around 9:40 a.m. when a G4S security guard was in the lobby of the Lloyds TSB Bank at Duke Street when he was approached by two men who attempted to take a tape from him silver.

They then left empty-handed and took rue Armadale in a gray VW Golf parked in front of the bank.

The first suspect is white, about 6 feet tall, with a slender figure and wearing a dark hooded top and pants with dark sneakers. The second suspect is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with an average height. He wore a light gray hooded top and black sneakers.

The second incident took place around 12:35 pm outside the Scotmid store on Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch.

Two men approached a G4S security guard, both in possession of a knife, then seized the worker’s silver cassette before leaving for Waterside in a Black Skoda Octavia or Superb.

The two suspects are described as white, aged 20 to 25, one wearing a two-tone jacket and a gray scarf and the other wearing a blue hoodie. The G4S worker was not injured as a result of the theft.

The third incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Byres Road outside of Ryman Stationary where two men approached a G4S worker. The first man brandishes a knife demanding the crate he was holding, with a second man carrying a 12-inch black stick.

The first suspect is described as being white, 20 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, thin in construction, wearing a black baseball cap, a heated vest and jogging pants. The second man is described as white, aged 20 to 30, of medium height, wearing a gray jacket.

The two suspects then left with two other men in a black Volkswagen Golf, west on Downside Road, in possession of the body.