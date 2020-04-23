GA Dem Who Endorsed Trump Abruptly Resigns, Vows ‘Full Energy’ For POTUS’ Reelection

Ga condition Rep. Vernon Jones (D), a Democrat who experienced issued a entire-throated endorsement of President Donald Trump final 7 days, introduced on Wednesday that he was resigning, productive instantly.

“I’m unwell and fatigued of me and my relatives becoming attacked and harassed by the Democratic celebration for putting my region before my get together,” Jones mentioned in a statement. “I take pleasure in currently being an impartial thinker.”

In a individual tweet, the lawmaker swore he would commit his “full energy” to having Trump reelected and “ensuring that the radical Democrats that have overtaken my celebration suffer a resounding defeat.”

However Jones determined as a “lifelong Democrat,” he appeared on professional-Trump media outlet OAN with significantly-suitable activist Jack Posobiec very last 7 days to endorse Trump.

In a single of his endorsement movies, Jones claimed that the President had supported the black group by way of legal justice reform and cutting down unemployment right before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I 100% assist Donald Trump, and I want to call on just about every patriot, each excellent American out there….be part of me in reelecting Donald J. Trump as the president, our up coming president, our reelected president, of the United States,” he explained.

The Georgia lawmaker also accused Democratic Social gathering of “defending the passions of illegals” more than “actual American people” on Tuesday.

On the other hand, it is unclear if Jones options on leaving the occasion entirely, stating “I didn’t depart the Democratic Social gathering. The Bash remaining me.”

He did not reply to TPM’s request for clarification at the time of composing.