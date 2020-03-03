ga-governor-confirms-2-scenarios-of-coronavirus-in-ga

ATLANTA, Ga. (WATE) — Ga governor Brian Kemp and condition community well being officials verified Monday night the state’s initially two COVID-19 coronavirus scenarios.

According to a information release from the Georgia Section of Community Overall health, the two instances contain citizens of the identical residence in Fulton County. Both equally people have delicate signs and they had been currently being isolated at house with other family members to maintain the sickness from spreading.

1 of the sufferers had just lately returned from Italy, the release said.

Earlier Monday night, Gov. Kemp spoke with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence about the two confirmed coronavirus scenarios, the news release said, and the Governor’s Coronavirus Activity Drive was briefed by way of meeting get in touch with at approximately nine: 30 p.m. At 10 p.m.

“We knew that Georgia would likely have verified situations of COVID-19, and we planned for it. The fast danger of COVID-19 to the typical community, on the other hand, stays very low at this time,” stated Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H, DPH commissioner. “I are not able to emphasize adequate the need to have for all Georgians to abide by the simple precautions that DPH often urges to stop the spread of respiratory viruses.”

COVID-19 spreads via the air when an infected man or woman coughs or sneezes, wellbeing officers mentioned. Signs appear inside of two to 14 times following publicity and involve fever, cough, runny nose, and problem breathing.

The state’s health department is doing work to identify any contacts who may possibly have been exposed whilst the people today were being infectious. Individuals who are discovered as owning been uncovered will be contacted right by a DPH epidemiologist and monitored for fever and respiratory signs, condition officers stated Monday evening.

