Ga OT and projected first-spherical decide Andrew Thomas showcases piano competencies

ATHENS — Andrew Thomas’ football abilities have set him on the verge of creating thousands and thousands of pounds, by means of the future 2020 NFL Draft where by he’s a thought of a absolutely sure-hearth initial spherical pick.

But the previous Ga offensive tackle showcased his musical capabilities with a small clip of him actively playing the piano, a ability he brushed up on when schooling for the NFL mix.

Thomas’ girlfriend, Ashley-Ann Wynter, is undertaking the vocal.

.@GeorgiaFootball OT Andrew Thomas has really serious 🎹 capabilities 👏@allforgod_55 | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/c6OiKel49r

— NFL (@NFL) April 20, 2020

“I grew up in the church, and all of my spouse and children both sang or played an instrument,” Thomas spelled out. “I was in the band all all through significant school. My dad performed the drums, so he taught me how to enjoy the drums when I was young.”

Thomas, who can perform still left tackle, ideal deal with or offensive guard, has been projected as superior as the No. 6 general decide in the draft, which starts on Thursday.

As for the piano, it’s likely to abide by Thomas anywhere he goes, as it proved an productive way for him to unwind.

“I experienced a piano at the property, I in fact received a person when I was teaching in Pensacola,” Thomas claimed. “Every time I have a minor free of charge time, I consider to get on there and perform a tiny bit.”

Thomas discussed how tunes has always been a aspect of his everyday living.

“I was growing up in the church participating in the drums, and my freshman year in substantial school I was nevertheless in the band taking pleasure in every thing,” Thomas explained. “My head mentor advised me I experienced a chance to publish my have ticket actively playing football, and naturally, I liked the sport.

“But music was nonetheless a thing critical to me, and he explained to me I have acquired to set my concentrate on football, and that is what I did, but I still enjoy audio.”

NFL groups, Thomas described, just take an desire in what motivates and passions players off the football industry.

“Some teams just want to know about your qualifications,” Thomas told DawgNation past week, “and what you do outside of soccer.”

Thomas arrived at Ga and commenced as a correct freshman on the Bulldogs’ SEC Championship staff, earning FWAA Freshman All-American honors alongside with quarterback Jake Fromm.

The two remain friends and a short while ago did a Zoom chat with the DawgNation team that can be witnessed down below.

Andrew Thomas and Jake Fromm

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=gB-RrKC37y0

