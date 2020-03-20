Ga QB Jamie Newman staying targeted, ‘working to great his craft’

Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman has been tricky at work amid the coronavirus crises, for every his previous high faculty soccer mentor.

“Jamie’s been education and doing work out because all of this (pandemic) has been likely on,” said Anthony Timmons, who coached Newman in his hometown of Graham, N.C.

“He’s making an attempt to be like everybody else there at Ga, operating to ideal his craft.”

UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been in make contact with with Newman and all the Bulldogs quarterbacks.

Timmons reported it’s his understanding Ga gamers will make use of know-how to make the ideal amid this unprecedented and seeking times.

“Kids are resilient, and they fully grasp technological know-how like FaceTime,” Timmons mentioned. “I’m guaranteed there is the time to dive into the playbook with FaceTime and go above that and by eventualities with your teammates.

“It’s like I’m telling my players, the psychological component of it is enormous suitable now.”

The coronavirus has spread quickly throughout the region, and Georgia has not been spared. At the time of this composing (March 20), AJC.com is reporting 287 confirmed instances in Georgia which include 8 in Clarke County, which his household to the University of Ga.

On Wednesday DawgNation claimed that a UGA sports staffer experienced examined favourable for the coronavirus.

The University of Ga was on crack very last week, however, and in-man or woman lessons have been cancelled ahead of students returned, mitigating the spread.

UGA athletic director Greg McGarity told DawgNation the cancellation of the remainder of spring semester lessons effectively principles out spring sporting activities exercise on campus.

But what Newman experienced at Georgia in January, February and the first week of March, he definitely enjoyed.

Timmons, now coach at Knightdale Higher Faculty just outside the house of Raleigh, N.C., stated he’s obtained nothing at all but fantastic comments from Newman on his recent spring time period stint at Ga.

“He mentioned it was wonderful, and he loved each and every moment of it,” Timmons claimed. “it’s a distinct world with SEC football.”

Newman, as Timmons stated when the former Wake Forest quarterback chose Ga as a graduate transfer, has built an fast effect.

Numerous sources in and around the Bulldogs’ application have talked about the maturity and management the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Newman has previously brought into the method.

The Wake Forest players at the NFL blend could not wait around to talk about their former teammate, and they all predicted good results for him at Georgia.

“You’re likely to get the toughest worker in the complete complete soccer software,” reported Wake Forest offensive tackle and crew captain Justin Herron.

Wake Forest cornerback Essang Bassey agreed.

“Guys are likely to really feel him in the locker area, on the area, in the fat space,” he reported.

Timmons stated that while schools are shutdown there are still gyms Newman has uncovered to work out in.

But extra than something, he believes Newman has invested his time looking to study the offense.

“Now is a superior time to do some film analyze and understand the offense,” Timmons stated. “That’s what I’m accomplishing with my men ideal now, too, pushing the psychological part.

“You continue to be in the ideal condition you can with dwelling exercise sessions, and then the moment all this clears up you will press the physical section when you’re back again alongside one another, and hope they’ve acquired the psychological section down.”

