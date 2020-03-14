Ga to postpone primaries around coronavirus, will become 2nd state to do so

ATLANTA — Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries right up until May perhaps due to the fact of fears around the new coronavirus.

Ga Secretary of Condition Brad Raffensperger reported in a statement Saturday that in-person early voting, which began statewide March 2, will be halted and the election will be moved to Could 19, when Georgia’s other 2020 principal elections are becoming held.

Election officials said in addition to the security of the public, one particular of the biggest factors was the hazard the virus posed to poll employees, who are often more mature.

“Events are moving quickly and my best precedence is preserving the wellbeing of our poll staff, and the local community at big,” Raffensperger mentioned.

The motion adopted Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature of an unexpected emergency declaration that unlocked sweeping powers to combat COVID-19. In a speech Saturday, the governor renewed a call for places of worship, educational facilities and other individuals to look at canceling significant gatherings as conditions in the point out rise.

On Friday, Louisiana grew to become the first point out to thrust again its presidential primaries.

As of Saturday, the virus had infected extra than 150,000 people all over the world and killed around 5,600. Georgia is reporting 66 verified circumstances, with most concentrated all over metro Atlanta. One death in the state has been attributed to the virus.

Only one particular prospect is on the Republican ballot in Georgia for the presidential main: President Donald Trump.

The Democratic race has been narrowed to a two-gentleman matchup amongst former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Biden has been beating Sanders amongst important demographics at perform in Ga Democratic politics like African People and suburban voters and has been endorsed by a slew of condition and regional officers.

Raffensperger’s business stated that the decision to postpone the election was created in consultation with the condition Democratic and Republican Parties.