GAA in excellent spot to assist elderly, claims AgeAction chief Connolly

AgeAction main executive Paddy Connolly claims the GAA are in a great place to assist the elderly during the coronavirus crisis, writes John Fogarty.

Connolly, a member of Na Fianna in Dublin, has counseled the organisation’s operate hence much and underlines how significance they are heading to be in helping pensioners in the coming weeks.

“I believe around the upcoming few of days the Division of Neighborhood, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs will publish tips in excess of where the want is all-around volunteering,” he claimed. “Local GAA clubs are most knowledgeable about what’s going on in their very own communities and have the connections with users, some of whom could be more mature members who are now going to isolate by themselves to some diploma for the reason that that is the tips.

“That’s what you would get worried about way too mainly because as they isolate them selves they’ll go away on their own susceptible to the chilly and other points like not having ample food items.

“There are two factors to it — one particular is connecting to the associates in their own club that they know without having placing them at threat and staying good about social distancing. It’s possible via the GAA clubs’ databases, they can make a connect with and check in and then url in with local expert services and give their resources, that is their associates who are interested in helping out.

“I feel for a whole lot of us at this phase, AgeAction and others, we are obtaining a lot of phone calls to support at the instant so we are creating the lists so that we are all set to go when the time will come.”

Connolly stated GAA customers can primary themselves to offer transportation and back-up to the providers.

“We’re at the starting of the dilemma at the minute and we really don’t know the scale we’re going to get to.

“Also, a ton of the GAA golf equipment like Na Fianna would have a normal e-newsletter and using that to get info out to folks would be definitely beneficial and notify me what is going on in the neighborhood.

“One of the large issues for us all is that about 50% of people today in between 65 and 74 several years of age have never been on the world wide web so they’re not receiving e-mails and so on so it’s about guaranteeing individuals folks have obtain to the essential information.

“Most older persons have people and they are connected with their clubs and their communities so they’re properly linked and it’s to develop people networks and then maintain an eye out individuals older folks who we may possibly know through our area contacts that they really do not have lots of household customers. Often it could possibly be the fella who comes in and sits at the bar and most people knows him but he doesn’t have a big relatives network around him.”

Meanwhile, the Tipperary hurlers have develop into the most current subject of a phony social media story relating to the coronavirus outbreak.

A screengrab claiming to be from the team’s WhatsApp team in which supervisor Liam Sheedy mentions a participant contracting the condition was circulating around the weekend. The information is obviously pretend and the Tipperary County Board yesterday questioned all those acquiring it not to move it onto other folks.

Their statement from county Pro Joe Bracken read: “Unfortunately, at this time of disaster, some unknown unique or individuals has issued a fake concept doing the rounds on social media purporting to be from the Tipperary SH manager.

“This is wholly inaccurate faux news and is causing unnecessary issue to all functions. I attraction if you have been given it, to delete straight away and not to ahead. The combat towards Covid-19 must continue on. Messages like this and other folks on social media are certainly not helping that lead to. Be secure everyone and please do not spread any bogus news, what ever its articles.”

Somewhere else, Wicklow club Rathnew have erected 4 anti-racism signals on their club grounds subsequent the assert that one of their gamers was racially abused in previous month’s opening league recreation absent to Tinahely, which was abandoned just after 16 minutes. Each clubs were being fined, though three Rathnew players experienced bans lessened right after they were being contested.

Chairman Robert Dignam verified to the Irish Examiner that four “Rathnew GAA does not tolerate racism or abuse of officials” indicators have been place up, 1 outdoors each and every dressing area as nicely as at the entrances to each of their pitches.