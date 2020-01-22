Gabbard sues Clinton, political rival, for $ 50 million

Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) sued Hillary Clinton for $ 50 million on Wednesday, saying that Clinton’s allusion to Gabbard as “Russian active” provoked the presidential hope “of anxiety and damage to reputation “.

The complaint, filed in the southern district of New York, is peppered with insults, referring to Clinton as a “ruthless politician anyway”, a candidate who “lost by surprise and upset” and someone known to have “Long-standing grudges. “

Gabbard, on the other hand, is painted as a beacon of service and altruism. “As a child, Tulsi’s parents recruited her and her brothers and sisters, during the” days of service “, when the family collected waste on the beaches or prepared food for homeless families,” notes- there.

The root of Gabbard’s complaint is a comment Clinton made on the podcast campaign headquarters with David Plouffe in October. Clinton said obliquely that someone in elementary school was “prepared” for a race with a third party.

“She is the favorite of the Russians,” said Clinton. “They have a bunch of sites and robots and other ways to support it so far. And that assumes that Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not do because she is also a Russian asset. It’s a Russian asset, I mean, totally. They know they cannot win without a third party candidate. “

Then, Clinton’s spokesperson Nick Merrill made a Pulitzer-like joke in response to a reporter asking if Gabbard was the candidate in question.

“If the nesting doll is suitable,” he said.

Gabbard has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to launch a third party offer for the White House.

Gabbard picked up on Clinton’s remark, immediately spreading quote-based fundraising emails, promising that “the rich and powerful” of the party “would not silence us.” his rally in Iowa to discuss Clinton on Fox News “Tucker Carlson Tonight” while his supporters waited more than an hour indoors.

Clinton has received his share of criticism for rejecting the allegation without evidence. But the kerfuffle drew attention to some of the more bizarre dynamics surrounding Gabbard’s offering.

His campaign has been widely featured in the Russian media as RT since its announcement. A legion of bots is boosting it on social networks, and users of sites like 4chan were flooding online instant polls just after the debates to proclaim Gabbard the winner (it hasn’t qualified for the debate since November).

She never hesitated to distance herself from her party, whether joining the Republicans to demand that former President Barack Obama use the phrase “radical Islam” or planning a Trump meeting Tower with President-elect Donald Trump just after the 2016 elections.

In early 2016, she very publicly resigned from her vice-presidency at the DNC in early 2016 and approved Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Clinton, a decision that she says ignited lingering animosity from Clinton.

She has also refused time and again to condemn Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad for the crimes he committed against his own people, meeting him in person in 2017. She used her strange position on the matter to attack the senator Elizabeth Warren (D -MA) in the October debate, demanding that the senator adopt her position on what she calls a “regime change war”.

In the same debate, she attacked CNN and New York Times hosts for calling her a “Russian asset” – neither; the media simply highlighted the resonance of his candidacy in Russian propaganda circles.

Gabbard is essentially a non-factor in the Democratic primary at this point. According to Real Clear Politics, she polls about 1% and has failed to qualify for several debates. However, she has already promised to see her go to the convention, even if she lacks the delegates to win.

And since she has now refused to run again for her seat in the House, she will have some time at her disposal – plenty to bring her “political rival” Hillary Clinton to justice, once and for all.