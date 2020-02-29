gabby-agbonlahor-urges-aston-villa-star-jack-grealish-to-snub-manchester-united:-‘he-could-play-for-barcelona-or-juventus’

Gabby Agbonlahor statements Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is too very good for Manchester United amid transfer backlinks with the Pink Devils.

Grealish has been a person of the Leading League’s standout performers this year, single-handedly supplying Villa a opportunity of survival.

Getty Visuals Will Grealish be a Villa player future period?

His variety has led to sturdy desire from many golf equipment, with the Pink Devils imagined to be primary the chase for his signature this summertime.

However, former Villa star Agbonlahor has urged Grealish to snub Previous Trafford – for the reason that he could do improved.

“I am not just declaring this as I have played with him, but I truthfully feel he is the greatest attacking midfield solution that England have obtained at this existing time,” Agbonlahor instructed The Sunlight.

“That is why, when individuals say Grealish to Manchester United, he could do so significantly far better than that.

“He could walk into any staff in the entire world, even Barcelona or Juventus.

Gabby Agbonlahor on Remi Garde’s stint as Aston Villa supervisor – He ran schooling like an military camp – he explained to off Jack Grealish for smiling!

“For where Manchester United are now, he could go to better teams all over the globe, so he doesn’t will need to limit himself to just United and concentrate on teams who are participating in in the Champions League.

“The great point about Jack is that he can run with and without having the ball, perform in diverse positions and rating targets. He is the kind of participant that supporters of football will go to a recreation to specially view him, even if they aren’t supporters of Villa.”

Grealish will direct his boyhood club out at Wembley on Sunday as Villa experience Manchester Metropolis in the Carabao Cup remaining – Stay on talkSPORT!