Gabby Giffords, gun driver, approves Joe Biden for president

Gabby Giffords, a gun control advocate, announced Monday he supported Joe Biden for president.

Giffords made a name for herself that pushed for background checks on all gun sales after a man with a gun, purchased through a background check, attacked her on January 8, 2011. .

Biden is also a proponent of universal background checks and also bans on banning high-capacity magazines, AR-15s and other commonly used semi-automatic rifles. Biden is also pushing to repeal protections preventing frivolous proceedings against gun makers and was critical of Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) for signing a law that would allow congregants to be armed in the church. (On December 29, 2019, armed congregants removed a white, Texas, attacking church from within seconds, saving countless lives.)

Giffords announced his approval for Biden via Twitter, saying: “I’m proud to support Joe Biden for the President of the United States. After he was shot, Joe was there for me. And he’s always been there for to the gun safety movement. He has taken over the NRA and approved gun safety bills, and will be president of gun safety again. “

Biden notes the passage of the 1994 “assault weapons” ban as a defeat of the National Rifle Association (ANR). This ban expired ten years after its expiration, and a report from the National Justice Institute’s Department of Justice issued a report showing that the ban did not reduce crime.

Most recently, on February 18, 2020, Breitbart News reported that a report by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health showed that there is no “prohibition on assault weapons” evidence that reduces “shootings in too deadly. “

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the Down Range writer / curator with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focusing on all Second Amendment issues, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for armed American radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Please reach out directly to awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up for the Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.