gabi-demartino-proposes-to-boyfriend-collin-vogt!

Gabi DeMartino and her boyfriend Collin Vogt are engaged…sort of!

The 24-calendar year-old YouTuber pulled an epic prank on her longtime enjoy just a day ahead of his birthday!

Gabi recruited Collin to enable her movie an Easter closet tour and immediately after they have been completed filming, she bought down on 1 knee.

Collin immediately understood one thing was up but reported an enthusiastic “Yes!” in advance of telling Gabi he could not just take her severely.

“I would enjoy to marry you but I want to check with you,” Collin advised Gabi.

Soon just after, Gabi discovered that it was all a prank.

Observe Gabi‘s prank go down in the video clip here…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DowXqgGMAWI" width="500"></noscript>