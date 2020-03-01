gabi-demartino-states-she-was-nearly-kidnapped-outside-the-house-of-a-nail-salon

This is so scary.

In a online video she posted on Thursday (February 27), YouTuber Gabi Demartino discovered that she was nearly kidnapped immediately after a recent nail salon visit.

“I was parked exterior the nail salon…as I was sitting down in my car or truck this man in a flannel, who I’ve hardly ever found before, knocks on my window,” she mentioned. “[He] was grabbing his chest…winking, blowing kisses and I was so creeped out. He was signaling to set the window down and I didn’t know what to do mainly because he was right there, so I could not back up my automobile or I would strike him.”

“I’m not making this s–t up, I swear,” she continued. “Everyone tells a younger lady when it is nighttime never sit in your automobile and be on your mobile phone, lock your doors.”

She reported that she “pretended not to discover him,” including, “I didn’t put my window down and I decided to again up my car or truck. I didn’t strike him. He started out achieving in his pocket and then he started out heading off. He started off screaming on the leading of his lungs and I couldn’t fully grasp anything he was stating since I didn’t place the window down.”

“I’m just placing this out there due to the fact I want you girls to be secure out there and never do that for the reason that I was genuinely frightened,” she shared. “I want you girls who check out me to know you need to under no circumstances, ever ever go on your cellphone and just sit there when it’s nighttime.”

View the online video now to hear her convey to her whole tale.

We’re happy you are risk-free, Gabi!

Gentleman AT NAIL SALON Tries TO KIDNAP ME (WITH FOOTAGE)