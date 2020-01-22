Gabriel Martinelli had FOUR attempts at Man Utd and Martin Keown says the decision not to sign a top Arsenal starlet raises questions

Gabriel Martinelli continues to impress the audience with every new appearance for Arsenal.

The Brazilian U23 striker scored ten goals in his first season for the Gunners after coming home from Ituano for just £ 6m.

It’s true that the majority of his goals were scored in less important tournaments – three in five Europa League games and four in two Carabao Cup games – but his two Premier League goals prove that the 18-year-old already has over required quality has first class.

Getty Images – Getty

Martinelli benefited from N’Golo Kante slipping on the center line – but he still had everything to do to equalize against Chelsea

He is Arsenal’s second best scorer this season – almost double third-placed Alexandre Lacazette – and even the club’s top scorer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is just six goals ahead of Martinelli.

He is one of the best teenagers in European football of the season, and it is no surprise that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is becoming more and more trusting Martinelli from game to game.

His belief was rewarded on Tuesday when Martinelli scored his tenth goal of the season in a 2-2 draw in Chelsea and calmed his youth after running almost the length of the field into the blues on the edge of his own penalty area. Box.

Perry Groves of talkSPORT, a former Gooner, insisted that Martinellis Finish prove his skills at the highest level.

“There has to be a mention for Martinelli because he showed that calm and coolness when you basically ran away from the edge of your own box.

“You have a lot of time to think about it before you get to the edge of the (opposing) box, and a young player shows that serenity is of the highest quality.”

Another former Arsenal player, Martin Keown, wearily praised the young striker.

“This young man has the racket in his hand,” Keown told BT Sport. “He can take it wherever he wants.

“He was the youngest player on the pitch for Arsenal and showed the experienced players how it was done.

“I was here in 1999 when Kanu scored three goals and that looked dead and buried when they lost 1-0.”

“He is really absolutely excellent. He was sure that he would discard (his goal).

Getty Images – Getty

The teenager sent Kepa behind in the Chelsea goal with a composed finish and celebrated his equalization

“His instinct for the goal, his movement from the ball, shows me that another 18-year-old in Europe is doing this?”

Keown then summed up Martinelli’s story, which will surely frustrate those associated with Manchester United.

“Manchester United put him on trial and didn’t take him away,” he added. “That raises questions.”

Martinelli previously spoke about his trials with the Red Devils and revealed that he had FOUR sessions with them over half a month – but they chose not to continue his signature.

“I was there four times between 2015 and 2017 and trained for about 15 days,” said the young striker. “Since everyone is training in the same center and eating in the same cafeteria, I saw all the professionals.

“I asked for a photo with (Patrice) Evra, (Marouane) Fellaini and other people. (Paul) Pogba knew I was Brazilian and asked if everything was fine with me and where I was playing. We took a picture together. “

As is well known, Martinelli played in a U18 friendly game for Manchester United against the U18 Americans from Lincoln. Alongside Mason Greenwood, Martinelli was perhaps the second strongest young striker in the Premier League at the moment.

Martinelli is also believed to have spent some time with Barcelona before Arsenal took a dive last summer to sign him for the meager £ 6m.

It’s been a bargain so far, and given Martinelli’s rapid rise, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Manchester United became increasingly frustrated that they had refused to sign it when they had a chance.

