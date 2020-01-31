Gabrielle Union invites the teenager to cut the dreadlocks during the Oscars 2020 – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML83e32cff604717d071dcf2302362a3bb11%

It is about increasing support.

Gabrielle Union He returns a teenager from Texas who will not be able to graduate high school after his school told him to stop fearing. DeAndre Arnold, who is a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, southeast Texas, was suspended and informed that he may only walk after graduation unless he reduces his fear of agreeing to the code. from school district dress.

The student has received a lot of support since the news came to light, including an appearance in the Ellen DeGeneres show. Now the actress gave her support to the student in a video. CBS this morning. He extended his support and invited Arnold to be his guest for the 2020 Oscars.

“Hello DeAndre, I am Gabrielle Union and I am one of the producers of the Oscar-nominated short film Hair love,” Union shared. “When we heard about this incredible story about this young black father with long and beautiful locomotives, we just tried to figure out how to comb his daughter, we knew we had to support everything we could, we had to do it in every way we could participate.

He continued to explain the similarities he saw between his film and Arnold’s struggles. “In the same way as when we heard about your story, and you just wanted to put on your hair the way you want, at school,” he said. “And all the control you’ve had and how unbreakable you have been to defend yourself. We also knew we had to get involved.”

Also the husband of Union Dwyane Wade He also appeared to talk to the young man. He told Arnold that he and his mother would fly to become the officer. Haarliefde Guest teams for the award ceremony. “Get ready, you go to the Oscars, friend,” he shared.

This is the full video we send to Deandre @itsgabrielleu @Dwyane Wade @Pigeon pic.twitter.com/kcW288b6JY

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 31, 2020

The last part of the video was reserved for Matthew Cherry, Director of Hair love, who has extended his heartfelt congratulations and support to Arnold. “DeAndre, you are such a good child and we are all very inspired by your story and this is the least we can do for you to defend yourself and for your right to use your natural hair in school.” Cherry shared. “We hope to see you next weekend and continue the good work. I hope to meet you.”

